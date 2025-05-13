RFK Jr. said he swam with his grandkids in a creek known for raw sewage

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has set out to combat chronic disease as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, says he and two of his grandchildren swam in a creek that is known for sewage contamination.

In an X post, Kennedy said he and his family went on a hike for Mother’s Day in Dumbarton Oaks Park in Washington, D.C. He added that he and his grandchildren took a swim in nearby Rock Creek — a highly contaminated waterway where swimming and even wading are prohibited by the National Park Service due to high levels of bacteria.

Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek. pic.twitter.com/TXowaSMTFY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 11, 2025