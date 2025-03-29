The FDA’s top vaccine official resigns, pointing to Kennedy’s ‘misinformation and lies’

The Food and Drug Administration’s chief vaccine regulator has been pushed out of the agency, in what could be a troubling sign of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts to advance his anti-vaccine agenda throughout the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Peter Marks, who oversaw the FDA’s vaccine division as director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, submitted his resignation to acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner on Friday. In his letter to Brenner, which The New York Times published in full, Marks strongly criticized Kennedy for promoting “misinformation and lies” in his claims regarding vaccine safety:

‘As you are aware, I was willing to work to address the Secretary’s concerns regarding vaccine safety and transparency by hearing from the public and implementing a variety of different public meetings and engagements with the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine,’ Marks wrote. ‘However, it has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.’

Marks was forced out of his position, a person familiar with the matter told NBC News. According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news of his resignation, a HHS official gave Marks the choice to resign or be fired, per people familiar with the matter.

Marks’ resignation will take effect on April 5.