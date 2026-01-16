RFK Jr: A ‘good mother’ knows not to trust experts on matters of public health

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on Katie Miller’s podcast this week, and the host asked what kind of advice he’d give a new young mother about what to give a newborn. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist, initially responded by acknowledging that he’s not a physician and doesn’t give out medical advice.

And if he’d stopped there, his comments would’ve been wholly unremarkable. The Cabinet secretary, however, did not stop there.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr: "This idea that you should trust the experts, a good mother doesn't do that" — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-01-15T20:24:24.518768243Z

Kennedy Jr. went on to encourage new parents to “do their own research,” then quickly added, “This idea that you should trust the experts — a good mother doesn’t do that.”

The hapless secretary tried to bolster his point by arguing that families do their own research on consumer products all the time (he twice referenced the magazine Consumer Reports by name) and suggested that such poking around is no different from going online to look up information on vaccinations.

This comes months after RFK Jr. appeared on a different podcast, where he also said, “We need to stop trusting the experts.”

It’s worth unpacking this, if for no other reason than to help those who might’ve heard Kennedy Jr.’s comments and now find themselves unsure of what to think.

Right off the bat, it was odd to hear the secretary condemn expertise while simultaneously touting Consumer Reports, which hires experts in product analysis and consumer safety. In other words, Kennedy Jr. was telling the podcast’s audience that a “good mother” doesn’t trust experts, then implied she can turn instead to product reviews in a magazine — written by experts.

Just as notably, the nation’s health secretary is painting an absurd picture by equating consumer products with vaccines. The Washington Post’s Monica Hesse wrote a compelling column on this topic last spring:

It probably goes without saying, but just in case: Researching a vaccine is substantially more complicated than researching a stroller. You research strollers by typing ‘best strollers’ into Wirecutter and buying whichever one has cupholders. You research a vaccine by getting a PhD in immunology or cellular and molecular biology, acquiring a lab in which you can conduct months or years worth of double-blind clinical trials, publishing your findings in a peer-reviewed academic journal, and then patiently navigating the government and industry regulations that are required to make sure your vaccine is safe and effective.

Finally, there’s one question I’d love to ask Kennedy Jr. as a follow-up: If we’re not going to trust experts, who should we trust? Who’s better equipped to offer the public guidance on matters related to science and health?