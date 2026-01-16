Opinion

Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Dec. 08, 2025 in Arlington, VA.Heather Diehl / Getty Images

RFK Jr: A ‘good mother’ knows not to trust experts on matters of public health

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. still doesn’t understand why his “do your own research” mantra is both dangerous and ridiculous.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor.

