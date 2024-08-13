RFK Jr.’s campaign is in decline. It could still be decisive on Election Day.

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign is in decline. But his presence in the election remains significant, and it looks like he could be a major thorn in former President Donald Trump’s side should he stay in the race through Election Day.
For many months Kennedy was averaging around 10% in national presidential polls that matched him up against Trump and President Joe Biden. After Biden dropped out and Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as his replacement, Kennedy’s support swiftly halved, and he’s averaging around 5% in the polls now.
Kennedy has been participating in conferences and events, but he has otherwise vanished from the campaign trail for over a month, NBC News reports. And Nicole Shanahan, his running mate, campaign funder and valiant warrior against demonic control of the federal government, has been missing from the campaign stump for even longer.
A good chunk of Kennedy’s decline can be explained by Harris’ rise. One of the key dynamics of the Biden-Trump 2024 match-up was the significant contingent of so-called double haters, voters who hold unfavorable views of Biden and Trump. While Harris is also underwater when it comes to favorability ratings, she’s still significantly more popular than Biden. She’s younger and more energetic than him, she seems less encumbered by some voters’ anxieties about the Biden administration’s economic record, and she has completely transformed the party’s 2024 messaging, giving voters something fresh and new to grapple with. “There’s no doubt that Kamala Harris has picked up some undecided and third-party support since she’s become the nominee,” David Wasserman, a senior editor and an elections analyst for the Cook Political Report, recently told The Atlantic.