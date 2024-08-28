Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Obama’s biggest ‘controversy’ became Harris’ greatest opportunity

Kamala Harris’ fashion choices will be picked apart and analyzed in ways Barack Obama could never even fathom. She may as well wear a tan suit.

‘She’s stepped into this moment’: Joe reacts to Harris’ surprise DNC appearance August 20, 2024 / 14:44
By  Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland is a producer for MSNBC's "Velshi" and editor for the "Velshi Banned Book Club." She writes for MSNBC Daily.