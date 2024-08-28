How Obama’s biggest ‘controversy’ became Harris’ greatest opportunity

Ten years ago, President Barack Obama appeared at a press conference wearing a pale khaki suit and a gray, striped tie. The outfit choice prompted a slew of outraged headlines, particularly from Republicans. Then-New York Congressman Peter T. King contended that the choice was “unpresidential” and that it pointed to Obama’s “lack of seriousness.”

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris stepped onto the stage in a flared-leg tan suit designed by Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali. Harris paired the suit with a cream crepe de chine lavallière blouse, also by Chloé, and high-shine pointed-toe pumps. A similar double-breasted version of Harris’ jacket is available on Chloé’s website. The color listed below its steep price tag is fittingly and, given the tenor of the Harris’ campaign, unsurprisingly called coconut brown.

While the Harris-Walz campaign is quick to embrace all Obama-era commentary and has proven its internet fluency, this fashion moment was Harris’ alone.

The internet was quick to draw parallels between the two outfits. Many X users posited that Harris was deliberately evoking Obama’s tan suit, subtly trolling Republican pundits. Responses to a post made by MSNBC’s “The Weekend” Executive Producer Kyle Griffin included “troll game strong” and “I yelled and then had to explain to my kid why the tan suit was an expert level choice for her.”

Harris’ campaign outfits are a sign of a new era of political dressing. Her campaign wardrobe, from the now iconic Chloé suit to her brightly colored tailored separates with pared down Chucks, is not representative of the bygone 2010s “Lean In” girlboss dressing or 1980s suiting as a means to battle in-office sexism. No, Harris’ outfits exist wholly in the context of today.

The year 1992, dubbed “the year of the woman” for electing four women to the Senate, led to a significant moment for women’s suiting. The following year, then-Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski became the first woman to wear a pantsuit on the Senate floor when she and then-Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum launched a subdued but effective protest: They wore pants and told female staffers to do the same. In the years after, the pantsuit became the accepted and almost compulsory apparel for women in Washington, including for Hillary Clinton.

Donning pants instead of skirts is historically revolutionary. Selecting clothing that exists outside of what is attractive to a patriarchal society is a weapon that women have used to protect themselves for generations, as a means to demand respect and safety. A contemporary, more grim, version of this can be seen in a viral TikTok trend showing young women covering their fashionable miniskirts with baggy t-shirts on the New York subway.