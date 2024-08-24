‘A betrayal’: RFK Jr.’s family members decry his endorsement of Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family members have denounced his decision to endorse Donald Trump after he dropped out of the presidential race, calling it a “betrayal” of their family’s values.

In a statement released shortly after Kennedy announced Friday that he is suspending his independent bid for president and backing the Republican nominee, five of his siblings reiterated their support for the Democratic ticket and criticized their brother.

“Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” they wrote. “It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

The statement was signed by five of his eight surviving siblings: Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy.

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

Kennedy’s family members have been open about their disdain for his long-shot presidential bid. Several of them publicly backed President Joe Biden in April, and they have continued to support the Harris-Walz ticket since Biden stepped aside.

A member of the famed Democratic political dynasty endorsing Trump would have been unthinkable even 18 months ago. But the 70-year-old anti-vaccine activist’s distrust in government has appeal on the right, and his penchant for conspiracy theories aligns with Trump’s own leanings.

In his speech in Arizona on Friday, Kennedy railed against what he called Democrats’ “continual legal warfare” against him and Trump, and he accused the media of engaging in a conspiracy with Democrats to hinder his campaign. Kennedy also acknowledged that his involvement with Trump’s campaign “will be a difficult sacrifice for my wife and children” but is “worthwhile” to save children from processed foods and obesity.

At a campaign rally later on Friday, Trump praised Kennedy — an opponent he once called “the most radical left candidate in the race” — as a “great person.”

Kennedy’s endorsement may ultimately carry little weight, however. He had been performing poorly in polls and his campaign’s fundraising had been in dire straits in recent months. But the Trump campaign may be banking on Kennedy bringing enough supporters to tip the scales in what is set to be a tight election, especially in critical swing states.