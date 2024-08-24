Opinion

RFK Jr. suspends presidential campaign and endorses Donald Trump August 23, 2024 / 01:59

‘A betrayal’: RFK Jr.’s family members decry his endorsement of Trump

In a statement, five Kennedy siblings reiterated their support for the Harris-Walz ticket and called Robert F. Kennedy’s decision to back Trump “a sad ending to a sad story.”

Aug. 24, 2024, 11:34 AM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

