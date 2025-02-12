Trump admin’s cuts at NIH are helping fuel RFK Jr.’s worst idea

President Donald Trump’s administration has created an existential crisis for several government agencies and departments — few more critical than the National Institutes of Health. There already are reports detailing how deep cuts at the NIH could curtail research into infectious diseases — a particularly disturbing development as bird flu spreads throughout the U.S.
And as I read these reports, I couldn’t help but think that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to serve as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, is probably licking his chops over this. Because Kennedy is on the record as saying he’d like to pause all infectious disease research in the country.
During his failed presidential campaign, as NBC News reported back in 2023, Kennedy stated his intent to shut down infectious disease research if elected president.
“I’m gonna say to NIH scientists: God bless you all,” Kennedy said. “Thank you for public service. We’re going to give infectious disease a break for about eight years.”