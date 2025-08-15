How bent BLS data could fuel conservatives’ war on working women

Donald Trump’s attempt to replace the nonpartisan chief of the Bureau of Labor Statistics with a woefully underqualified MAGA extremist has advocates for women in the workplace worried about how the administration could potentially manipulate data to serve its political agenda.

As Alana Samuels wrote earlier this month for Time magazine, there’s already evidence that the Trump administration’s policies — particularly its mass deportation agenda and strict return-to-work requirements for federal employees — have contributed to a mass exodus of women from the workplace in the first several months of Trump’s second term. Some women’s advocates fear this trend could worsen — and that a MAGA-fied BLS could cook the books or simply withhold data to hide the true scope of this growing problem.

“This is economic sabotage wrapped in bureaucratic language,” Noreen Farrell, executive director of the pro-woman workplace advocacy group Equal Rights Advocates, told MSNBC. “Eliminating the jobs report while women flee the workforce isn’t incompetence, it’s the intended outcome of their war on civil rights.”

On the campaign trail last year, Trump proclaimed himself a “protector” of American women. On Thursday, Farrell explained to me that the president’s disruptions at the BLS could allow him to obscure his failure to protect the careers of working women.

“The data over the past six months — from our perspective and our work — show that 200,000 women have left the U.S. workforce since January 2025. Labor force participation for mothers with young children has plummeted 3%, as Fortune just reported,” Farrell said. “Return-to-office mandates have doubled, and I think the administration knows that these numbers expose their failed policies. They really are alarming to the average working American. And threatening to just disband and no longer issue [BLS] reports — it’s just a way to hide data that is harmful to the administration.”

