Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Nobel-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz: Trump firing BLS head ‘like driving a car with no odometer’ August 3, 2025 / 05:55

How bent BLS data could fuel conservatives’ war on working women

Advocates for women’s rights fear what the Trump administration could do to roll back hard-fought gains for women workers.

Aug. 15, 2025, 11:04 AM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post