Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

The Last Thing: Wheel of Fortune! June 28, 2023 / 02:25

After 41 seasons, host Pat Sajak says goodbye to ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Sajak, 77, first started hosting the show in 1981. Despite his largely affable nature on the show, he has stirred controversy for his politics off air.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post