After 41 seasons, host Pat Sajak says goodbye to ‘Wheel of Fortune’

After 41 seasons and more than 8,000 episodes, Pat Sajak will take his last spin as the “Wheel of Fortune” host on Friday.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade,” Sajak says in a preview segment aired ahead of his last episode.

“And I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game,” he adds. “But gradually it became more than that — a place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations.”