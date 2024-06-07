A Trump judge has just shown Alito how to recuse from a hot-button case

While Justice Samuel Alito’s refusal to recuse from Jan. 6 cases becomes less defensible with each passing day, another Republican-appointed judge just gave an example of how to recuse from a contentious dispute — even when the judge doesn’t think they’ve done anything wrong.

Trump appointee Ryan Nelson, who sits on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, recused Thursday from a case brought by Palestinian rights groups that are challenging the Biden administration’s military support of Israel. Nelson had recently traveled to Israel with a judicial delegation.

The plaintiffs argued that he should step aside to avoid the appearance of partiality (they also claimed that he might have personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts).

In agreeing to recuse, Nelson wrote that it’s “far from certain that an objective observer would reasonably question my impartiality.” But he concluded that, “out of an abundance of caution, the best course in this specific case (which may not apply in other cases) is to recuse.”

Is that so hard?

For Alito, it is apparently.

