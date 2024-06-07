Opinion

‘Triggered and thin skinned’: Justice Samuel Alito’s conduct continues to make headlines June 6, 2024 / 10:15

A Trump judge has just shown Alito how to recuse from a hot-button case

Federal appeals judge Ryan Nelson chose to play it safe in sitting out a case involving Israel. Alito is choosing to play it dangerously in the Jan. 6 cases.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

