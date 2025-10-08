One easy way Trump could fact-check allegations about his relationship with Epstein

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 7 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

The story of the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein just will not go away, and Attorney General Pam Bondi is at the center of the Trump administration’s response to it.

Remember, Bondi is the one who told Fox News back in February that she had the Epstein files sitting on her desk, awaiting release. She’s also the one who tasked agents with working around the clock to vet all of the material the Justice Department has collected on Epstein, including reportedly flagging mentions of Donald Trump — that is, according to Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, who cited a protected FBI whistleblower disclosure.

So predictably, when Bondi sat before that committee on Tuesday, the topic of Epstein naturally came up.

During one notable exchange with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Bondi was asked about reporting from author Michael Wolff, who alleged Epstein had shown him a photo of Trump with topless young women. Whitehouse questioned Bondi whether she was aware if the FBI had found those photographs in its search of Epstein’s estate.

Bondi shot back, accusing the senator of making “salacious remarks” and “trying to slander” Trump. The attorney general also alleged Whitehouse took money from “one of Epstein’s closest confidants,” Reid Hoffman.

Hoffman has said his interactions with Epstein were limited only to fundraising for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and that he deeply regrets his role in rehabilitating the disgraced financier’s reputation after his 2008 arrest. And in a video posted after Bondi’s testimony, Whitehouse said Hoffman has never given him “a dime.”