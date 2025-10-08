Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

ICE blamed me for assaults on agents — rather than the agency’s own recklessness

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s targets don’t know why they’re being approached or what their rights are. The result is chaos.

‘Very close to an Autocracy’: Blue states check Trump amid legal firestorm over troop deployments October 6, 2025 / 11:21
By  David J. Bier

David J. Bier

David J. Bier is the director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute.