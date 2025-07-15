Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats are rightfully trolling Trump over his U-turn on the Epstein files

Trump has denied his base a long-promised grand reveal. Democrats are right to ask why.

Charlie Sykes: Questions about Epstein files not going away any time soon July 15, 2025 / 12:46
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.