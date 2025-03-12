Senate Democrats question Pam Bondi’s motives in Epstein documents release

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are applying pressure to Attorney General Pam Bondi over her bungled rollout of government files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late alleged sex trafficker whose list of high-profile associates included President Donald Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former President Bill Clinton.

Bondi’s highly anticipated rollout of revelatory Epstein documents landed as a dud, even among some conspiratorial right-wingers, when they failed to provide any new information. Bondi has since claimed to have uncovered another cache of documents in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and said the Justice Department would need to go through them to redact certain details for national security reasons and to protect victims.

Online, Democrats have accused Bondi of withholding documents and raised questions about whether she’s conspiring to use her promised document dump to protect Trump or his associates, even suggesting her recent decision to place a top Justice Department official on leave may be related to the Epstein case. Senate Judiciary Democrats’ X account drew attention to Bondi’s sidelining of Andrew Rohrbach, a prosecutor who worked on the federal cases against New York Mayor Eric Adams and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Pam Bondi just put the attorney who successfully prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell ON LEAVE,” the account posted on Monday. It quoted a thread from the previous week that highlighted Trump’s and Kennedy’s relationships with Epstein.

“WHAT’RE THEY HIDING?” the quoted thread asks.

Oh, and Pam Bondi just put the attorney who successfully prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell ON LEAVE. https://t.co/e2HbSKeg4b — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) March 10, 2025