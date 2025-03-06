Opinion

Release of ‘Epstein Files’ sparks MAGA anger and disappointment February 27, 2025 / 06:32

Attorney General Pam Bondi seeks a do-over after dud of Epstein doc dump

MAGA world seethed when the FBI released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that offered no new information. Bondi has promised more.

By  Ja'han Jones

