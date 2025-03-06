Attorney General Pam Bondi seeks a do-over after dud of Epstein doc dump

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been at the center of a MAGA meltdown this week, after a much-hyped release of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein amounted to an embarrassing dud last Thursday.

Bondi’s recent and highly anticipated release of documents related to deceased child molester (and former associate of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and others) Jeffrey Epstein was widely panned after the release was found to include a slew of redacted documents that contained information that had already been made public. According to multiple sources that spoke to ABC News, Bondi reportedly surprised White House officials during an influencer event at the White House by passing out white binders with Epstein documents — that included no new information.

The backlash from right-wingers included Trump ally Laura Loomer calling on Bondi to resign. Other conservatives, like bigoted conspiratorial podcast host Joe Rogan, pro-Trump influencer Steve Bannon and Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina-Luna, have publicly raged at Bondi, as well.