Elon Musk’s disturbing new definition of ‘traitor’

Trump and Musk see Americans who agree with them as "real" — and dissenters as disloyal to the country.

Musk calls Sen. Mark Kelly a ‘traitor’ over his social media posts in support of Ukraine March 12, 2025 / 04:00
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.