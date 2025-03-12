Elon Musk’s disturbing new definition of ‘traitor’

Elon Musk called Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a decorated Navy combat pilot and former NASA astronaut, a “traitor” this week after the senator expressed support for Ukraine, the country the United States supported with money and weapons after Russia’s 2022 invasion. “Just left Ukraine,” Kelly posted to X. “What I saw proved to me we can’t give up on the Ukrainian people. Everyone wants this war to end, but any agreement has to protect Ukraine’s security and can’t be a giveaway to Putin.”
This was recently the policy of the U.S. government, and though tempers have since cooled after President Donald Trump’s and Vice President JD Vance’s Oval Office meltdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy two weeks ago, our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression is effectively over.
But to MAGA’s biggest financial booster and cultural icon, Kelly’s support for Ukraine and opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin make him a “traitor” to his nation. Some might argue against taking Musk seriously, but there’s something happening here. Musk, Trump and their foot soldiers at the levers of power are categorizing Americans as either loyal or the enemy, and Musk is putting a decorated veteran and U.S. senator in that second category.
Musk sees Ukraine as America’s adversary, and the self-described freethinker wants Americans to think the same way he does.
Yes, Musk, who’s on pace to publish over 500 posts just this week, is a relentless poster who’s susceptible to conspiracy theories and regularly impugns people’s reputations with factually suspect incendiary name-calling. (He also told Joe Rogan last week that “the fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.”)
But it’s fair to say that the “special government employee” who frequently addresses the media alongside the president and has an office in the White House speaks for the Trump administration.
And in 2024, candidate Trump made no secret that he intended to root out and punish “enemies within” the United States. In 2025, any Trump apologist still clinging to the claim that Trump’s words should be taken “seriously, not literally,” should literally not be considered a serious person. The same goes for Musk.
After X had an outage Monday, Musk told Fox Business Network that “there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the ecosystem with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.” (Politico reported Tuesday, “A pro-Palestinian group called Dark Storm claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel,” but no one has yet been able to confirm the group’s claim, and it appears the group’s most recent channels have been removed.)
The latest group added to Trump’s and Musk’s supposed enemy class are Americans protesting outside Tesla dealerships. Citing no evidence, Musk claimed in a post on X, “An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests.’” He then listed five of ActBlue’s funders — all of them Jewish, two of them dead, one of them the bogeyman of the far-right, George Soros. Putting aside all of Musk’s innuendo and conjecture, ActBlue’s business doesn’t directly fund or organize protests, though it facilitates payments to left-of-center groups that do.
But in case it wasn’t obvious, facts are beside the point. Musk is signaling to his 218 million X followers that shadowy anti-American Americans are astroturfing protests against him — “a truly great American,” as Trump called him. The “populist” president and Musk held an impromptu Tesla car show in front of the White House on Tuesday after Trump posted on Truth Social, “I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support” for Musk. Blaming “radical left lunatics” who “illegally and collusively” are boycotting Tesla, Trump also hinted that he’d be open to charging anyone who commits “violence” against a Tesla dealership with domestic terrorism — which, it should be noted, isn’t a crime currently defined by federal law.
What kind of action would justify this charge? Arson? Graffiti? Blocking the entrance? Boycotts? The answer is most likely whatever Trump says it is.
Musk’s legally questionable Department of Government Efficiency’s recklessly dismantling government agencies, ending vital programs and putting tens of thousands of people out of work — while his companies have reaped billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded subsidies — couldn’t possibly be a factor in organic rising dissent. To Musk and Trump, a nefarious, traitorous conspiracy must be afoot.