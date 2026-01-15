Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘Crushing’ health care choice: College for one child or insulin for another

A mother in rural Georgia is among millions facing a health insurance crisis as Obamacare insurance subsidies expire, costs skyrocket and Republicans oppose extensions.

A woman sitting at a table looking at her health care bills
Teresa AcostaMike Griffith / Versant Media
By  Peggy Helman  and  Arielle Hixson

Peggy Helman

Peggy Helman is a desk associate at MS NOW.

Arielle Hixson

Arielle Hixson is an Emmy-nominated reporter for MS NOW.