AG Pam Bondi refused to answer key questions, and Adam Schiff kept the receipts

The U.S. attorney general has traditionally been known as “the people’s lawyer.” Attorney General Pam Bondi, however, has gone out of her way to position herself as Donald Trump’s lawyer.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held its annual Justice Department oversight hearing on Tuesday, and over the course of several hours, the nation’s chief law enforcement official put on an exceedingly unusual display. There have been plenty of tense exchanges between Justice Department officials and the panel’s members over the years, but it’s difficult to think of a comparable example of an attorney general showing outright contempt and disgust for senators from the opposing party.

Bondi was, in roughly equal measure, combative, unprofessional and brazenly partisan, acting more like an employee of the president’s super PAC and less like an attorney general. At one point, she even pressed Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff to “apologize” to Trump for his first term impeachments, for reasons Bondi didn’t even try to explain.

But it was the same California senator who also used the opportunity to share some of the receipts he’d collected over the course of the proceedings. As The New Republic noted:

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California took Attorney General Pam Bondi to task Tuesday for her incessant deflections and evasions throughout a Senate judiciary hearing. Bondi had verbally attacked Democratic senators throughout the hearing rather than answer their questions. Schiff was, evidently, keeping track of questions Bondi left unanswered, and he ran through the lengthy (yet inexhaustive) list.

It was arguably the most memorable exchange of the frustrating hearing.