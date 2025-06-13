What happened to Padilla was shocking. And the MAGA response has been ominous.

This is an adapted excerpt from the June 12 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

On Thursday, Sen. Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s news conference in Los Angeles. The Democrat was pushed to the ground and handcuffed by federal agents. The scene was appalling. The thugification of the Trump administration is not a new phenomenon, but it has rarely been so graphically on display.

What happened to Padilla was shocking, but what has been far more shocking and more ominous has been the response.

It was certainly possible that there was a misunderstanding and that the FBI agents accompanying Noem simply didn’t know who the senator was. In a normal universe, those agents and Noem would admit they got it wrong and apologize.

They are trying to desensitize us, they are trying to numb us, and they are trying to normalize these kinds of abuses.