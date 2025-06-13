Opinion

Trump’s Truth Social post highlights a key betrayal of farmers. Here’s what he omits.

Farmers have warned their Republican lawmakers for months that mass deportations and tariff battles would cripple rural states’ agricultural economies.

Border czar vows to ‘flood the zone’ with ICE presence at U.S. work sites June 13, 2025 / 04:21
By  Max Burns

Max Burns

Max Burns is a Democratic strategist and founder of Third Degree Strategies. Find him on X, @themaxburns.