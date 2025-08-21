‘A responsible approach’: Obama backs Democratic response to Republican hardball

Democrats in the Texas legislature were able to delay the Republicans’ mid-decade redistricting scheme, but only temporarily. The partisan gambit to redraw the state’s district lines to give the GOP an even greater advantage is now advancing in Austin and appears on track to reach Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk in the coming days.

There is effectively nothing Democrats in Texas can do to derail the scheme, but Democrats in California have a response in mind: If Republicans in the Lone Star State can rig their map to give the GOP five more congressional seats, then Democrats in the Golden State will do the same thing for their side.

That effort, which is being spearheaded by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, has now received an endorsement from the party’s most popular and most influential voice. NBC News reported:

Former President Barack Obama is backing California’s plan to counter mid-decade redistricting efforts by Republicans in Texas. At a fundraising event Tuesday night for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, Obama said the Democratic Party needs to ‘respond effectively’ to Republican attempts to gerrymander.

“I’ve had to wrestle with my preference, which would be that we don’t have political gerrymandering, but what I also know is that if we don’t respond effectively, then this White House and Republican-controlled state governments all across the country, they will not stop, because they do not appear to believe in this idea of an inclusive, expansive democracy,” Obama said at the event.