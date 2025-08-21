Opinion

Obama joins the fight as Democrats plan payback for Trump’s Texas scheme to rig midterms August 20, 2025 / 07:17

‘A responsible approach’: Obama backs Democratic response to Republican hardball

Under normal circumstances, the former president would not back a Democratic plan for mid-decade redistricting. But these are not normal circumstances.

Aug. 21, 2025, 9:38 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor.

