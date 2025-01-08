Opinion

‘Engineer an outcome’: NC Dem slams GOP for trying to throw out 60K votes in Supreme Court race December 29, 2024 / 07:00

North Carolina Supreme Court blocks certification of Democratic justice’s re-election

The ruling sets up a situation in which the state Supreme Court will weigh in on an election that could expand the GOP’s current 5-2 majority among the justices.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

