The House GOP’s first bill of 2025 could enable a Ken Paxton power grab

Who runs the U.S. immigration system?
If the Senate passes the Laken Riley Act this week, the answer might not be Congress or the president. The bill, already passed in the House, would hand state attorneys general, like Ken Paxton in Texas, veto power over large swaths of federal immigration policy.
Under a provision of the bill that has gotten little attention, federal courts in places like Texas and Louisiana could hear lawsuits seeking to impose sweeping bans on all visas from countries such as India and China. State officials could also seek court orders forcing the government to deport a specific individual without the sign-off of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.
Currently, immigration authority is managed at the federal level. Giving states a veto power over thousands of decisions made every day by federal law enforcement officers and leaders will complicate immigration issues in every community and threaten to set off international incidents which could hurt U.S. interests around the globe.
The bill is named after Laken Riley, a nursing student who was murdered in February 2024 by Jose Ibarra, a migrant from Venezuela who crossed the border in September 2022. Seizing on Ibarra’s atypical immigration record (crimes committed across multiple states while evading ICE arrest) to paint all migrants as criminals and the Biden administration as responsible, the GOP introduced the Laken Riley Act soon afterward.
But the bill’s provisions impact all migrants, regardless of criminal background. This law would create a brand new ground of “mandatory detention” for some undocumented immigrants arrested for any theft offense — without waiting to see if they are convicted or acquitted of the crime. The truth is that migrants arrested for crimes are already subject to detention, and there is little evidence that this law would have protected Riley, as ICE had made a previous effort to detain Ibarra.
Furthermore, the bill’s supporters won’t tell you that the law’s biggest change is its second part, which goes far beyond the circumstances involving Ibarra — indeed, far beyond the traditional separation of powers.
The Supreme Court has consistently ruled that the federal government has the final say on immigration policy, which implicates foreign relations as well as complicated federal laws. But the Laken Riley Act creates five areas where state attorneys general would be authorized to go in front of a federal judge and seek court orders forcing the executive branch to carry out certain enforcement actions. On one end of the spectrum, the bill could give state attorneys general power to overturn garden-variety decisions made by individual immigration officers every day as to whether a person taken into immigration custody should be released from detention, granted humanitarian parole or put on a deportation flight.
On the other end of the spectrum, the law would allow state attorneys general to force a secretary of state to invoke a Cold War-era law that authorizes the U.S. government to issue sweeping visa bans to countries that do not accept the deportation of their own nationals, even if the secretary had chosen not to invoke that authority.
The threat of judicially imposed visa bans is very real. The bill authorizes state attorneys general to sue “alleging a violation of the requirement to discontinue granting visas” to recalcitrant countries and seek “appropriate injunctive relief” from any federal judge.