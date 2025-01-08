Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The House GOP’s first bill of 2025 could enable a Ken Paxton power grab

New legislation would hand state attorneys general veto power over large swaths of federal immigration policy.

Trump sees the country as a ‘disaster’, but the numbers tell a different story: NYT January 7, 2025 / 10:32
By  Aaron Reichlin-Melnick

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council.