Nicolle Wallace slams Trump for ‘decapitating’ the FBI ‘of its expertise’ in favor of loyalty

According to new reporting from NBC News, the FBI has disciplined three agents who worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Donald Trump, firing at least two. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed he had expelled several agents from the bureau, accusing them of “weaponization.”

During a discussion on Wednesday’s “Deadline: White House,” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said the firings are just the latest example of how the Trump administration is “decapitating” the FBI of “all of its expertise in service of loyalty.”

She said that the bureau, under Trump, has rid itself of an “entire top tier of expertise and leadership” in favor of installing and promoting the president’s allies, radically reshaping the institution to ensure total fealty.

Wallace asked MSNBC senior political analyst Alex Wagner why she thought that Republicans, who have considered themselves the party of law and order, were refusing to speak out about the administration’s continued “handicapping” of the FBI.