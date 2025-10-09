Opinion

‘Decapitating all of its expertise in service of loyalty’: Nicolle Wallace on Trump’s FBI purge October 8, 2025 / 08:23

Nicolle Wallace slams Trump for ‘decapitating’ the FBI ‘of its expertise’ in favor of loyalty

The MSNBC host also questioned why Republicans are refusing to speak out about the administration’s “handicapping” of the agency.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

