‘My kids could die’: Speaker Mike Johnson confronted by Republican voter on C-SPAN

The last time a sitting House speaker fielded live, on-air questions from C-SPAN callers was way back in 2001, when then-Rep. Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., appeared on the network. Nearly a quarter of a century later, the incumbent speaker, Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, gave it a try.

In hindsight, it’s hard not to wonder whether the GOP leader wishes he hadn’t. NBC News reported:

A C-SPAN caller made an emotional plea to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday to end the government shutdown, saying that ‘my kids could die’ if she can’t afford their medication. The woman, identified as Samantha from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, expressed concerns over what would happen to her family if military service members do not get paid next week. The caller, who was also identified as a Republican, said that she has ‘two medically fragile children’ and that her husband ‘actively serves his country’ and had spent two military tours in Afghanistan.

There is an ongoing debate about not just when and how to end the ongoing government shutdown, but also about a related effort related specifically to benefits for military members. Indeed, several members have talked about a short-term, standalone bill with emergency pay for the troops, separate from a spending bill that would reopen the government. House GOP leaders have resisted, saying that they’ve already addressed military benefits — in the larger spending bill that Democrats have already rejected.

With this in mind, the C-SPAN caller told the Republican House speaker that, starting next week, her family might not be able to afford the medication that her children need to live.

“I am begging you to pass this legislation,” she said. “My kids could die.”