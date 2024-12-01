Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel for FBI director

President-elect Donald Trump has picked MAGA loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director, signaling his intention to overhaul the intelligence agency he has long criticized. Patel is expected to face an uphill battle for Senate confirmation.
“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday evening. “He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution.”
Patel is known as a diehard Trump loyalist who has echoed the president-elect’s grievances — and threats — against the intelligence community. During Trump’s first term, Patel served on the National Security Council and as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary.
Patel had a remarkable rise under the first Trump administration, going from a Capitol Hill staffer to a major player in Trump’s clashes with national intelligence and law enforcement agencies. He has called for a “comprehensive housecleaning” at the Justice Department and the FBI in his memoir, including prosecuting officials who “in any way abused their authority for political ends.” (Trump has called Patel’s book — titled “Government Gangsters” — a “roadmap to end the Deep State’s reign.”)