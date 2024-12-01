Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel for FBI director

President-elect Donald Trump has picked MAGA loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director, signaling his intention to overhaul the intelligence agency he has long criticized. Patel is expected to face an uphill battle for Senate confirmation.

“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday evening. “He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution.”

Patel is known as a diehard Trump loyalist who has echoed the president-elect’s grievances — and threats — against the intelligence community. During Trump’s first term, Patel served on the National Security Council and as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary.