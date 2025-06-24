Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

You can’t bomb knowledge. Trump’s attack isn’t the end of Iran’s nuclear threat.

The U.S. most likely damaged but didn’t totally destroy the nuclear facilities it targeted or end Iran’s nuclear program.

Nuclear policy expert discusses U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities June 23, 2025 / 03:41
By  Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman is a political science professor at the University of Illinois, editor of Arc Digital and the author of "Drones and Terrorism."