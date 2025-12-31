Opinion

Rep. Robert Garcia says GOP sees Trump as ‘weakened’ amid Epstein files fallout

Garcia told MS NOW the administration’s failure to follow the Epstein Files Transparency Act has caused a shift among Republicans in Congress.

Oversight Democrat blasts Trump as ‘weakened’ amid escalating Epstein fallout December 30, 2025 / 07:43
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.