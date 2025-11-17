Trump’s 2020 election cases aren’t totally dead

When President Donald Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20, there was an aura of invincibility around him. For three years, he’d fended off almost all of the legal challenges he faced, successfully delaying multiple federal criminal cases and avoiding jail time in New York. The Supreme Court had granted him a seeming blank check for any official acts he’d taken, or would take, in the White House.
The only charges left were those from a sprawling 2023 indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, in which Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators were accused of crimes that included racketeering and numerous counts of conspiracy around the 2020 election. The indictment said the goal was to have Trump declared the winner in Georgia, even though he lost.
Thanks in no small part to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ hubris, that case was on ice, and because it was a state and not a federal case, it remained out of Trump’s power to influence. But last week, the case suddenly resurfaced as one of several legal threats to Trump’s allies that could keep his attempted power grab in the spotlight during his second term.
The case Willis brought against Trump always seemed to be the most threatening of the four criminal cases filed against him after he was out of office. But then Willis — who eventually admitted to a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she’d appointed to lead the investigation — was ultimately removed from the case for the “appearance of impropriety.”
The frozen case suddenly thawed on Friday when Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, announced that he’d be taking over the case from Willis. The presiding judge had given the council the task of finding a new prosecutor by Friday or dropping the case altogether. Skandalakis, who said in a statement that he took on the role himself after several prosecutors declined, did not indicate whether he’ll be moving forward with the case anytime soon. But his not letting it be dismissed on a technicality seems encouraging.