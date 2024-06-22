Women’s rights philanthropist Melinda French Gates rebukes Trump with Biden endorsement

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates has endorsed President Joe Biden, citing her concerns about Donald Trump’s record on reproductive rights and the “hostile political climate” he has helped foster against female public officials.

Gates, who is the former wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, announced her endorsement of Biden in a CNN op-ed Thursday.

“After Trump’s first term in office endangered the health of women, compromising their safety and robbing them of essential freedoms, I’m supporting Biden this election and asking others to do the same,” she wrote.

Among the objections to Trump she noted in her op-ed were his role in Roe v. Wade’s demise, his violent campaign rhetoric and his recent suggestion that states might monitor and prosecute pregnant people. “While Trump has boasted about rolling back the rights of women, Biden understands that the future of our country depends on them,” she said.