Police responding to active shooter reported near Brown University

An active shooting has occurred on the campus of Brown University in Providence, R.I., according to alerts sent by the school. The shooting occurred near the Barus & Holley Engineering building, where multiple exams were scheduled throughout the afternoon, according to a statement from the school.

Law enforcement sources briefed on the situation confirmed the shooting, and have reported up to two fatalities and up to 20 others injured, although those numbers may change. The most recent message from the university said no suspect is in custody and urged everyone to shelter in place.



President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had been briefed on the situation and that FBI agents were on the scene to assist local law enforcement. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.