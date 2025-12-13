Opinion

Police responding to active shooter reported near Brown University

Law enforcement reported up to two fatalities and up to 20 others injured on the Providence, Rhode Island campus.

Students attending Brown University walk through the main campus
Students attending Brown University walk through the main campus March 19, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island.Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.