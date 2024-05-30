John Roberts rejects Senate Democrats’ request to discuss Alito’s flags

Chief Justice John Roberts told Senate Democrats that he won’t meet with them to discuss ethics issues involving the Supreme Court, rebuffing mounting concerns about Justice Samuel Alito’s impartiality after reports that flags were flown at his homes that were similar to those carried by Jan. 6 rioters.

In a letter Thursday to Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the chief justice noted that Alito had responded to their calls for his recusal from two high-stakes cases related to Jan. 6, and pointed to the established practice of justices deciding for themselves whether to recuse.

“I must respectfully decline your request for a meeting,” Roberts wrote, adding that chief justices have met with legislators only on “rare occasions” throughout U.S. history. Roberts also said meeting with leaders of only one party would be “inadvisable.”