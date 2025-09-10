Opinion

Whistleblowers say Meta buried child safety research September 9, 2025 / 05:41

Meta whistleblowers sound the alarm on Zuckerberg’s pet project

Two former Meta researchers allege that top brass suppressed efforts to study and notify the public about child predation carried out via Meta’s VR headsets.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

