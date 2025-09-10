Opinion

Netanyahu is playing Trump — and the hostages are being sacrificed

Instead of moving closer to ending the war, Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar puts the hostages — including my son Itay — in greater danger.

‘Very unhappy’: Trump lashes out at Israel after military strike in Qatar September 10, 2025 / 09:23
By  Ruby Chen

Ruby Chen

Ruby Chen is the father of Itay Chen, a 19-year-old American member of the IDF who was stationed near Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Ruby lives in Israel with his wife, Hagit, and their two other children.