A Trump-appointed judge just blocked Biden’s great policy on medical debt

A Trump-appointed federal judge has blocked a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued just before Joe Biden left the White House that would have banned medical debt from Americans’ credit reports.

CNN reports that “Judge Sean Jordan of the US District Court of Texas’ Eastern District found that the rule exceeded the bureau’s authority under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, agreeing with the arguments of two industry associations, which had filed a lawsuit against the rule that was later joined by the Trump administration.”

The ruling is a terrible blow to consumers, and it pushes the country back toward a preposterous norm of punishing Americans financially for their health issues.