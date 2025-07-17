A Trump-appointed judge just blocked Biden’s great policy on medical debt

A Trump-appointed federal judge has blocked a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued just before Joe Biden left the White House that would have banned medical debt from Americans’ credit reports.
CNN reports that “Judge Sean Jordan of the US District Court of Texas’ Eastern District found that the rule exceeded the bureau’s authority under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, agreeing with the arguments of two industry associations, which had filed a lawsuit against the rule that was later joined by the Trump administration.”
The ruling is a terrible blow to consumers, and it pushes the country back toward a preposterous norm of punishing Americans financially for their health issues.
Thanks to our dysfunctional and immoral U.S. health care system, tens of millions of Americans owe medical debt. And on top of having to pay off that debt, an additional indignity for debtors is seeing their credit scores take a hit. That means people of limited financial means who have incurred medical debt are not only paying off onerous medical bills, but then also facing penalties around eligibility and interest rates when they try to do things like open up new credit cards, secure mortgages or get approved to rent apartments.