Polls show American backlash as Trump breaks promise to focus on criminals in anti-immigrant crusade July 11, 2025 / 05:45

Stephen Miller faces pushback after weird claims about immigrant crime in Minneapolis

As crime rates fall, why are Trump administration officials pretending that public safety is getting worse? Because of the twisted politics of fear.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

