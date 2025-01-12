Medical debt should not be on credit reports. Biden is banning it.

Last week, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rolled out an exciting announcement: It will be banning medical debt from Americans’ credit reports. The new rule is a win for consumers, and a small but significant step forward for fixing the backward way we think about health care in this country.
In 2022, the CFPB published a report highlighting the huge burden of medical debt on Americans, after which credit reporting companies voluntarily removed medical debt under $500 from their credit reports. Now this new rule, which the Biden administration proposed last summer, will remove all outstanding bills higher than that amount from credit reports. That will come out to around $50 billion in medical bills wiped from the credit reports of some 15 million Americans, according to the CFPB.
The point of credit reports is to summarize a person’s “creditworthiness,” assigning them a score based on qualities such as the status and history of their credit accounts and loan repayments. Those credit scores help determine people’s eligibility for credit cards and mortgages, and the interest rates they’re offered. Since nearly 1 in 5 American households are burdened with medical debt, the CFPB estimates the move will “lead to the approval of approximately 22,000 additional, affordable mortgages every year,” and could raise credit scores by an average of 20 points.
On a conceptual level, this new rule underscores how medical debt is different from most other kinds of debt that make up credit reports. It’s not a reflection of how someone wants to spend their money, but of decisions between seeking care or potentially enduring a painful or life-threatening hardship. Medical debt is an outgrowth of our broken health insurance system, which leaves tens of millions without coverage and still costs way too much money even for people with ostensibly “good” coverage. In addition, a lot of medical collections are the result of surprise medical bills that emerge even after people think they’ve done everything in their power to avoid incurring medical debt.