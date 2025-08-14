Opinion

‘It looks so freakin’ lame and weak,’ Nicolle Wallace calls out Trump’s Russia-gate obsession August 13, 2025 / 08:26

‘Lame and weak’: Nicolle Wallace rips conservative media over Russiagate obsession

The “Deadline: White House” host said Newsmax is betraying its viewers to flatter the president.

Aug. 14, 2025, 2:11 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

