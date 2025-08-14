‘Lame and weak’: Nicolle Wallace rips conservative media over Russiagate obsession

Nicolle Wallace called out traditional conservative media for continuing to push baseless conspiracy theories about the Russia investigation and former President Barack Obama. On Wednesday, the “Deadline: White House” host blasted Newsmax for betraying its viewers in a “desperate” attempt to flatter Donald Trump.

Wallace slammed the outlet for promoting the “absurd and unfounded claims” of Trump’s director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who accused Obama and members of his administration of engaging in a “treasonous conspiracy” while investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

After playing a clip of the network’s coverage, she told viewers, “This is just a little bit of what it looks like on the other side of the information spectrum, when folks are desperate to talk about just about anything other than Donald Trump’s plunging approval rating over his handling of the economy and immigration and, especially, Jeffrey Epstein.”