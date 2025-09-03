Newsmax files antitrust lawsuit against Fox News

Newsmax sued fellow-conservative network Fox News in federal court on Wednesday, alleging “unlawful monopolization of the Right-leaning Pay TV News Market.”

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, says that the “Fox Corporation has long engaged in an exclusionary scheme to increase and maintain its dominance in the market for U.S. right-leaning pay TV news, resulting in suppression of competition in that market that harms consumers, competition, and Newsmax Broadcasting.”

Newsmax claims Fox News — the network famous for shows such as “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Hannity” and “The Five” — employs specific tactics to stifle competition, including imposing financial penalties on distributors for carrying other networks such as Newsmax and creating contractual barriers that purposefully exclude Newsmax.