News anchors work at Newsmax's booth.
Newsmax anchors in Milwaukee July 16, 2024.Patrick T. Fallon / AFP – Getty Images file

Newsmax files antitrust lawsuit against Fox News

As the two conservative news networks battle for views, Newsmax claims Fox News is trying to monopolize the market.

By  Erum Salam

