AG Pam Bondi sold $1 million in Trump Media stock day of Trump tariff announcement May 16, 2025 / 05:49

Why a House Democrat was right to accuse AG Pam Bondi of being ‘very unprofessional’

When Bondi acts more like a political operative than an attorney general, she doesn’t just damage her own reputation — she also undermines her office.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

