Why a House Democrat was right to accuse AG Pam Bondi of being ‘very unprofessional’

Nearly five months into her tenure, Attorney General Pam Bondi made her first appearance before a U.S. House committee this week, ostensibly to talk to an appropriations subcommittee about the Justice Department’s proposed budget. Some members, however, wanted to take advantage of their first opportunity to explore some other lines of inquiry.

To be sure, there was some discussion along predictable lines — exchanges, for example, over proposed FBI cuts and Bondi’s intention to eliminate the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) — but as NBC News noted, there were also some unexpected fireworks.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s remarks about Rep. Madeleine Dean and former President Joe Biden at a House hearing today prompted Dean, D-Pa., to call Bondi ‘very strange and very unprofessional.’ The exchange included Dean asking Bondi if she had ever been registered as an agent of a foreign principal — referring to when Bondi lobbied for the government of Qatar — to which the attorney general referenced a 2024 interview in which Dean said Biden should remain the Democratic candidate in the 2024 election.

The underlying issue is of some significance. Bondi used to work as a registered lobbyist for foreign clients, including the government of Qatar — the same government that recently gave Donald Trump a jet. The Republican lawyer — the first attorney general in U.S. history ever to have served as a foreign lobbyist — was directly involved in the arrangement, signing off on the legality of the Qatari “gift.”

When Dean asked Bondi about her professional background, the attorney general responded by complaining about the former president and the Democratic congresswoman’s pre-election defense of Biden.

DEAN: Have you ever registered as an agent of a foreign principle under FARA?BONDI: I assume you're talking about when I represented Qatar for a short timeD: The answer is ye- B: No! For anti-human trafficking…You're the one who said Biden was competent D: Taking a shot at me? Very strange — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-23T19:33:51.496Z

What did Biden have to do with Bondi’s work as a lobbyist for a foreign government? Nothing. What did Dean’s comments about the former president have to do with the underlying question? Nothing. But the attorney general, confronted with a question about her own background that she apparently didn’t want to talk about, decided to ignore the question and peddle cheap and partisan nonsense.

“This is so discourteous,” Dean responded. “This is so outside the committee’s guidelines. Taking a personal shot at me while swiping at Biden. Very strange and very unprofessional of you. The answer is yes or no, and the answer is yes, you were registered as a lobbyist for Qatar.”