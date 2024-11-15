Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The ungodly motive behind Trump’s ‘school prayer’ pledge

The Supreme Court ruled in 1962 that government-sponsored prayer in public schools violates the First Amendment. Is that what Trump wants to bring back?

‘Radioactive’: Why Trump’s win isn’t a ‘mandate’ for the unpopular MAGA agenda November 12, 2024 / 09:43
By  Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons is vice president of programs and strategy at Interfaith Alliance and the author of "Just Faith: Reclaiming Progressive Christianity."