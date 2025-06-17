MAGA lawmaker expresses concern over Trump admin’s mass deportation agenda

Donald Trump’s administration has sought to portray its immigration crackdown as immensely popular and opposed only by liberal extremists. But as it turns out, the disturbing scenes and stories of agents doggedly pursuing immigrants and deporting them with abandon is making even some of the president’s staunch supporters queasy.
In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., expressed horror over the detention and potential deportation of a Venezuelan man named Gregory Sanabria, who human rights organizations say was tortured under Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s regime.
The Trump administration recently rescinded temporary protection for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans who came to the U.S. under a Biden-era program. And fears about what this could mean for communities where large numbers of these immigrants reside have caused some GOP lawmakers in these districts — such as Diaz-Balart — to essentially plead with the administration for mercy.
“I’m increasingly concerned with the growing cases of people in the United States who have fled oppressive regimes and are being detained and held for possible deportation. Cases like Sanabria’s, and so many others with legitimate claims of persecution, require a thorough review,” Diaz-Balart wrote on X on Sunday while sharing his letter, which specifically asks Noem to “judiciously review” Sanabria’s case and expresses concern that he might be forced to live under the Maduro regime again.