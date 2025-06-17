New York City Comptroller Brad Lander arrested by federal agents at Manhattan courthouse

Federal agents on Tuesday detained New York City Comptroller Brad Lander at a federal immigration courthouse in Manhattan. The Department of Homeland Security later announced that Lander was arrested for “assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer.”
“While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE,” Kat Capossela, Lander’s mayoral campaign press secretary, told NBC News by email. Lander is a candidate in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York, which takes place next week.
A video posted to Lander’s personal account on social media shows him standing next to a man, surrounded by people who appear to be law enforcement officers, some wearing masks. As officers attempt to arrest the man next to Lander, others scuffle with Lander before pushing him against a wall and handcuffing him.
In a statement on social media, DHS said, “It is wrong that politicians seeking higher office undermine law enforcement safety to get a viral moment. No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences.”