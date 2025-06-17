Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

NYC comptroller detained by ICE agents after court hearing June 17, 2025 / 02:48

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander arrested by federal agents at Manhattan courthouse

The arrest of Lander, a candidate for mayor of New York, is the latest instance of federal officials detaining, charging or arresting Democratic lawmakers.

By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.

Latest Post