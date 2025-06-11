Opinion

Attorney explains why Trump sending Marines to L.A. is legally questionable June 11, 2025 / 08:25

Kristi Noem pressed Pete Hegseth to have the military arrest civilians

A leaked letter from the DHS secretary shows her asking to have the military arrest demonstrators in Los Angeles.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

