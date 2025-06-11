Kristi Noem pressed Pete Hegseth to have the military arrest civilians

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tried to get a jump start on using the military to arrest protesters in Los Angeles, according to a newly unearthed letter.

The letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle — got out in front of the White House in seeking to have the Pentagon order the U.S. Marines deployed in the city to arrest protesters who are opposed to the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant raids. (CBS News has also confirmed the contents of the letter.)

According to the Chronicle:

A letter sent Sunday from Noem to Hegseth, obtained by the Chronicle, requested that the Pentagon give ‘Direction to DoD forces to either detain, just as they would at any federal facility guarded by military, lawbreakers under Title 18 until they can be arrested and processed by federal law enforcement, or arrest them.’

Even the Los Angeles Police Department, echoing statements by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, has expressed its view that the military isn’t necessary to handle the demonstrations. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said he was confident the LAPD could handle the protests on its own, and that any failure to notify the department of the troop deployment would cause issues.

“The possible arrival of federal military forces in Los Angeles absent clear coordination presents a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city,” he said, adding: “The Los Angeles Police Department, alongside our mutual aid partners, have decades of experience managing large-scale public demonstrations, and we remain confident in our ability to do so professionally and effectively.”