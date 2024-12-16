Opinion

‘Don’t cross that line’: Incoming border czar warns mayors and governors November 27, 2024 / 03:00

The problem(s) with Trump’s ‘border czar’ threatening prosecutions

Tom Homan might like the idea of arresting state and local officials who disagree with him, but the incoming “border czar” won't have that authority.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

