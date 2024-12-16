The problem(s) with Trump’s ‘border czar’ threatening prosecutions

After winning a second term, Donald Trump wasted little time in making a series of personnel announcements, and one of president-elect’s first decisions was also one of the most controversial: The Republican said Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be the incoming administration’s “border czar.”

For those concerned about the incoming Republican president’s vision for an immigration crackdown, the choice was unsettling. As Rachel recently explained on the show, Homan is largely considered an architect of Trump’s policy to tear children away from their parents at the border. He also happens to be one of the Republicans who helped write the right-wing Project 2025 blueprint.

At a radical rally in Pennsylvania in the runup to Election Day, Homan also publicly vowed, “I will run the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen.”

That’s not, however, the only thing on Homan’s mind. The Washington Post reported:

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming “border czar,” Tom Homan, suggested that mayors who don’t help the administration deport undocumented immigrants in their cities could face criminal charges. Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Friday on Fox News that existing laws could be wielded against city officials if cities don’t commit to aiding federal officials in their efforts to mass deport millions of people. He specifically referred to the federal criminal charge of impeding a federal officer.

Asked whether the incoming administration is prepared to bring charges against local officials, Homan replied, “If they step over that line.” He added, “[T]here are laws on the books that we will prosecute.”

As part of the on-air interview, Homan specifically pointed to the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson.

What’s more, the future “border czar” — whose position does not require Senate confirmation — has been making comments like these quite a bit lately.