Brown University shooter remains at large; person of interest released from custody

The gunman who killed two students and injured nine others in a mass shooting at Brown University over the weekend remains at large after authorities released a person of interest late Sunday evening.

The evidence that led police to detain an individual in a hotel room in Coventry, a Rhode Island town near Providence, early Sunday morning pointed in a “different direction” by the evening, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said during a news conference..

“We’re going to continue to leave all doors open until such time as that we’re in a place where we feel confident that we’ve got the right person,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in an interview with ABC News on Monday morning, adding that the person of interest was released after authorities conducted a comprehensive review of evidence.

All of the victims of the shooting were students at the university, according to Brown University President Christina Paxson. Nine victims were treated for gunshot injuries at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Six remain in critical but stable condition, one is in critical condition, and one has been discharged, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Although authorities have not released the identities of the victims, a statement from the College Republicans of America identified 19-year-old Ella Cook, who served as the group’s vice president, as one of the students killed.

“Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her fellow classmates,” Martin Bertao, the president of the organization, said in a statement posted to X on Monday morning.

"There are no words," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said after reposting the College Republicans statement on X. "Thinking of her family and friends, especially her parents. God please bless them." A spokesperson for the Uzbekistan minister of foreign affairs identified MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek national, as the other student who died in the shooting in a statement posted to Telegram on Monday morning. "He was incredibly kind, funny, and smart," Samira Umurzokova, MuhkammadAziz Umurzokov's sister, wrote in a dedication to her brother on a GoFundMe page she organized. "He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people. He continues to be my family's biggest role model in all aspects." U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick said in a statement Monday, "We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Umurzokov's family, friends, and fellow students and mourn the loss of his bright future." Smiley noted the uptick in anxiety the Providence community is experiencing after authorities released the person of interest, but said authorities have received "zero credible threats" to the area in the days since the shooting. There is an increased police presence in Providence, particularly in the Brown University area.