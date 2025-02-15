Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

CEO killing sparks revolt: See health insurance whistleblower on why he quit January 2, 2025 / 09:03

Luigi Mangione acknowledges public support in first official statement since arrest

There has been backlash over what critics call the hero worship of Mangione but support for him among the public persists.

Feb. 15, 2025, 4:18 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post