Luigi Mangione acknowledges public support in first official statement since arrest

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, issued his first public statement on Friday to thank supporters for sending him letters while he is being held at a correctional facility in Brooklyn, New York.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione said, adding that he has received mail from around the world. “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write.”

Mangione, 26, released his statement on a website that his legal team created to provide updates on his case and “dispel misinformation,” it said. The statement is his first official public remarks since he was arrested on Dec. 9.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson in the back on Dec. 4 in midtown Manhattan. Police have said it was a targeted attack on the CEO. A manhunt for a suspect ensued, and Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania days later.