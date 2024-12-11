Hero worship for Luigi Mangione and Daniel Penny exposes America’s problem with vigilantes

I don’t know about you, but I don’t find killing people — for any reason — laudable, or funny, or cute, or hot. And online these days, that can feel like an isolating worldview.
Which is to say, I’ve been pretty disgusted over the past week, watching many Americans engage in one of the nation’s most disturbing pastimes: the valorization of deadly white vigilantes.
Of course, I’m talking about the overjoyed — at times, even lustful — reactions to Luigi Mangione, the man arrested in last week’s fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, and Daniel Penny, the man acquitted by a New York City jury after the chokehold death of a Black subway passenger last year.
The circumstances of the killings are quite different, to be sure. But the praise for Penny and Mangione has looked alike.
Both men have been on the receiving end of hero worship that, in the U.S., frequently seems intent on shrouding white men’s violent acts with adoration or mythological valor — even if it’s a stone-cold murderer.
Penny has become a folk hero among conservatives, who have framed him as a defender of public safety from the beginning. Immediately after his arrest, when little was known about him other than that he’d been filmed choking Jordan Neely, a homeless subway rider with a history of mental illness, right-wingers donated millions of dollars for his legal defense. And after his acquittal, Republicans have basically been falling over one another in their race to lionize him.
Mangione has achieved meme status in his own right and has been portrayed by some — including on the left — as someone who allegedly turned to homicide as a means of holding the exploitive health care industry accountable. (A defense attorney said Wednesday that Mangione is expected to plead not guilty in New York.)
I must say, it’s been startling to witness the raft of liberals praising someone accused of a brazen killing. To hear them tell it, Americans — in the same country where voters broadly supported hoisting Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies into power — are fed up with rich elites, and the person who shot this CEO is a byproduct of that moral rage.