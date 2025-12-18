Person of interest identified in Brown University shooting

Investigators on Thursday identified a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured nine others, according to two people familiar with the investigation who said they were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

The people told MS NOW that investigators are looking into whether there is any connection between the deadly mass shooting Saturday at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island,and the fatal shooting of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

At a news conference earlier this week, the FBI said there was no connection between the Brown shooting and Loureiro’s death, but investigators are now revisiting the possibility the two acts of violence may be connected, according to the people who spoke to MS NOW.

The news came six days after the shooter who opened fire in a Brown classroom during finals week escaped onto the streets of Providence, launching a full-scale search that involved local law enforcement and officers from nine state and federal agencies.

The shooting took place inside a first-floor classroom in Barus & Holley, an engineering and physics building, on Saturday afternoon during final exams. Recommended Person of interest released from custody after Brown University shooting kills two Erum Salam News Police share new images of man sought in Brown shooting, offer $50K reward Sydney Carruth, Ebony Davis, Erum Salam News In the days following the campus shooting, officials released a series of photos and videos of who they said was a person of interest in the case. In the images, the person is dressed in all black and wearing a black medical mask and beanie. The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for any information that could help lead them to identify and arrest a suspect. On Wednesday Providence police released a series of images of an individual they were seeking for questioning who was “in proximity” to the person of interest in the case, a spokesperson for the police department said. All of the victims of the shooting were students at the university, according to Brown President Christina Paxson. Ella Cook, 19, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, 18, of Midlothian, Virginia, were killed. Nine others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds. Three have since been discharged, according to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley. He said that of the six still hospitalized, one remained in critical but stable condition and five were in stable condition.

Marc Santia Marc Santia is an investigative correspondent for MS NOW. Laura Barrón-López Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW. Sydney Carruth Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.