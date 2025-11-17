Pro-Trump extremist pastor decries immigration policies

The MAGA base actually has the Hispanic pro-Trump population, the Christians. You got to do a carve-out somehow on those citizens that have been here for 10 years or more that are actually contributing, well assimilated, versus the ones that are coming in, like the Muslim traffic that wants to take over America and declare Sharia law. They you should not have! You ought to be creating some kind of a criteria for prioritizing criminals first.

Wallnau went on to emphasize his political concerns:

If these people that have been working-class people and they’re serving, they’ve got family here, and they’re in church — and frankly, if they’re Republican, conservative, I don’t want to drive them into anxiety attacks and not voting for Trump because they’re afraid they’re getting deported.

We need not mistake this for an impassioned plea for humanity when it seems much more like a dire political warning to Trump and the MAGA horde. While Trump saw a significant bump in Latino support last year relative to his previous presidential campaigns, recent polling and election results suggest that his destructive economic policies and his bigoted anti-immigration crusade have erased some of those positive vibes.

And all of this is key to the conversation about next year’s midterms, because Republicans are hoping that Latinos will help them retain control of the House next November. For example, the racist redistricting plan that Texas Republicans adopted at Trump’s urging includes districts that were drawn to boost the power of ostensibly conservative-leaning Latinos in regions that have recently voted for Republicans — but there’s no guarantee that things will play out as the GOP intended, especially if the Trump administration continues to target Latinos who might otherwise support him.