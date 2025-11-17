Pro-Trump extremist pastor decries immigration policies

One of the president’s most extreme and sycophantic followers is pleading for the Trump administration to show some political favoritism — if not a bit of mercy — in its mass incarceration and mass deportation agenda, showing that even some of the president’s closest allies are being turned off by his targeting of immigrants.
Lance Wallnau is a Christian nationalist pastor with ties to Donald Trump and JD Vance who backed the Jan. 6 insurrection and has said that “fighting with Trump is fighting with God.”
Late last week, Right Wing Watch reported on an episode of Wallnau’s podcast in which he said he’s been hearing from Latino preachers that their attendance numbers have dropped, as people are avoiding church out of fear they’ll be targeted by immigration officials. It’s a trend I covered in this recent report on some Christians’ consternation toward Trump’s immigration policies.
“Some of the best citizens you’ve got are living in fear of being deported,” Wallnau said before deploying anti-Islamic hate to put them in a positive light: